WHL announces suspension of activities for Kelowna Rockets

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Kelowna Rockets have suspended all team activities as a result of a positive COVID-19 test. The positive COVID-19 test results belong to a Hockey Staff member of the Kelowna Rockets within the Team Cohort. No players within the Team Cohort have tested positive at this time.

The WHL is working in consultation with B.C. Health Authorities on this matter.

As a result of the suspension of activities for the Kelowna Rockets, Game #177 (Tuesday, March 30 – Kamloops Blazers at Kelowna Rockets) has been postponed.

The WHL or Kelowna Rockets will not be providing any further comment at this time. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information.

