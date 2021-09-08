WHL announces series of changes to 2021-22 Western Conference Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today a series of changes to the 2021-22 WHL Western Conference Regular Season Schedule.

Due to ongoing border restrictions preventing non-essential bus travel from Canada to the U.S., WHL Clubs in the U.S. Division will compete exclusively against U.S. Division opponents, while WHL Clubs in the B.C. Division will compete exclusively against B.C. Division opponents during the month of October.

Following these changes, WHL Clubs in the Western Conference are now scheduled to begin inter-division competition beginning Wednesday, November 3 when the Portland Winterhawks visit the Kamloops Blazers.

For the up-to-date WHL Regular Season schedule, please visit WHL.ca/schedule/275. For up-to-date Regular Season schedules for each individual WHL Western Conference Club, please click through below:

It was previously announced that the WHL’s Western Conference Clubs would compete exclusively within the Western Conference only during the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

The WHL also announced today changes to the B.C Division Pre-Season schedule, as a result of recent changes to local health restrictions in the B.C. Interior Health region.

The following game has been added to the B.C. Division Pre-Season schedule:

Wednesday, September 15 – Kamloops at Prince George (7 p.m. PT)

The following two (2) games have been deleted from the B.C. Division Pre-Season schedule:

Wednesday, September 15 – Victoria at Kamloops

Friday, September 17 – Prince George at Kamloops

For the complete WHL Pre-Season schedule, please visit WHL.ca/schedule/274.

The WHL continues to work with government and public health authorities in each of the six provincial and state jurisdictions located in WHL territory to ensure the health and safety of WHL players, staff, and officials, as well as the communities in which the WHL operates.

