WHL announces return to team activities for three Clubs; postponement of one WHL Regular Season game

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that the Moose Jaw Warriors, Regina Pats, and Tri-City Americans have all been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with WHL COVID-19 Protocols.

Additionally, the WHL announced today that the Vancouver Giants have paused all team activities as a result of multiple players or staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Sunday’s WHL Regular Season game between the Portland Winterhawks and Vancouver Giants has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Saturday’s WHL Regular Season game between the Portland Winterhawks and Kelowna Rockets will be played as originally scheduled at Prospera Place (7:05 p.m. PT).

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Vancouver Giants.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.