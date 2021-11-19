WHL announces rescheduling of Victoria at Kamloops

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the rescheduling of Friday’s Regular Season game between the Victoria Royals and Kamloops Blazers due to highway closures in the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior.

The Royals and Blazers were originally scheduled to play Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m. PT at Sandman Centre in Kamloops. This game will now be played Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m. in Kamloops.

At this time, no other WHL Regular Season games are impacted by highway closures in British Columbia.