MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 9, 2022

WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Vancouver and Kelowna

WHL Network

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Wednesday, February 9 at Prospera Place in Kelowna between the Vancouver Giants and Kelowna Rockets, due to WHL COVID-19 Protocols impacting the Vancouver Giants.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Vancouver Giants.

Information on the rescheduling of Wednesday’s game between the Giants and Rockets will be provided at a later date.

There will be no further comment from the WHL or the Vancouver Giants.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

More News
Watch: Pats' Bedard buries must-see goal versus Hitmen
3 days ago
Western Hockey League mourns passing of Brad Hornung
5 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Islanders making waves as QMJHL returns
7 hours ago
Rangers Partner with You Can Play for Game on February 11th
9 hours ago
Feb. 8/22 - CGY (2) - PA (5)
9 hours ago
Feb. 8/22 - RD (1) - BDN (3)
9 hours ago
Feb. 8/22 - CHA (4) - QUE (0)
9 hours ago