MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
January 26, 2022

WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Brandon and Saskatoon

WHL Network

 

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Friday, January 28 between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades due to the Blades being unable to field a complete team as a result of nine players on the active roster currently on the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Saskatoon Blades.

Information on the rescheduling of Friday’s game will be provided at a later date.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

More News
Beijing Olympics | Canada proudly represented by QMJHL members
1 hour ago
Five Past and Present OHL Players Named to Team Canada's Olympic Roster
1 hour ago
Quintet of WHL Alumni named to Canadian Olympic hockey roster
1 hour ago
OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between London and Saginaw
1 hour ago
OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Flint and Sarnia
1 hour ago
CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Steelheads vs. Battalion
4 hours ago