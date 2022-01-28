WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season game between Brandon and Prince Albert

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of the WHL Regular Season game scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Prince Albert Raiders, as a result of the Raiders being unable to field a complete team due to multiple players on the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List and others experiencing non-COVID related illness.

WHL Regulations require each WHL Club ice a roster with a minimum of 14 healthy skaters in order to compete. At this time, the Raiders are unable to meet that minimum requirement.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Prince Albert Raiders. Information on the rescheduling of Saturday’s game between the Wheat Kings and Raiders will be provided at a later date.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.