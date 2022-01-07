WHL announces postponement of two WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of two WHL Regular Season games due to multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

The following two (2) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday, January 7

Prince Albert at Swift Current

Saturday, January 8

Swift Current at Prince Albert

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the players and staff entered into WHL COVID-19 Protocols. Additional test results are pending and further information will be provided when it is available.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.