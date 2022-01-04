WHL announces pausing of team activities for Oil Kings, Warriors, Rebels

The Western Hockey League announced today the pausing of team activities for the Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors and Red Deer Rebels as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Red Deer Rebels. At this time, the Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, and Red Deer Rebels have paused all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, pending further test results. Additional test results are pending and the WHL will provide further information when it is available.

As a result of the pausing team activities for the three Clubs listed above, the following five WHL Regular Season Games have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday, January 7

Moose Jaw at Lethbridge

Edmonton at Red Deer

Saturday, January 8

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat

Lethbridge at Red Deer

Sunday, January 9

Edmonton at Medicine Hat

No other WHL Clubs are impacted at this time.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

In accordance with WHL policy, the Edmonton Oil Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Red Deer Rebels, and WHL will not be providing comment or identifying the individuals concerned.