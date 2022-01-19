WHL announces pausing of team activities for Brandon and Kelowna

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the pausing of team activities for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Kelowna Rockets as a result of multiple players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID-19.

The WHL is working in consultation with the WHL Chief Medical Officer regarding the matter concerning the Wheat Kings and Rockets. As a result of the pausing of team activities for the Wheat Kings and Rockets, the following three (3) WHL Regular Season games have been postponed:

Friday, January 21

Brandon at Regina

Kelowna at Everett (rescheduled to Sunday, February 6)

Saturday, January 22

Kelowna at Vancouver

Friday’s game between Brandon at Regina was originally scheduled to be a part of the CHL on TSN National Broadcast schedule. Further information regarding a return to Regina for the CHL on TSN and/or a replacement game will be announced at a later date.

The WHL also announced today the rescheduling of one (1) WHL Regular Season game:

Sunday, February 27

Winnipeg at Swift Current (originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 18)

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.