WHL announces Part I of 2021-22 Eastern Conference Regular Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Part I of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Regular Season schedule of games. Each of the 12 Clubs in the Eastern Conference are slated to play 68 Regular Season contests beginning Friday, October 1, 2021 and ending Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Part I of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Regular Season schedule announcement permits WHL Clubs in the Eastern Conference to unveil home games confirmed for 2021-22. Due to remaining scheduling to be completed by Clubs, Part II of the 2021-22 Eastern Conference Regular Season schedule will be announced at a later date.

The annual Christmas break starts after games on Sunday, December 19, 2021 and continues until the first game after the holiday on Monday, December 27, 2021. The vast majority of the 2021-22 WHL Eastern Conference Regular Season will be played on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

CLICK HERE for all confirmed games on the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule.

Part I of the 2021-22 WHL Eastern Conference Schedule announcement includes:

Home games for all East Division Clubs

Home games for the following Central Division Clubs: Edmonton Oil Kings Lethbridge Hurricanes Red Deer Rebels Swift Current Broncos

Key dates for the Medicine Hat Tigers

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.