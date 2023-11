WHL announces mandatory neck guard protection

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the adoption of mandatory neck guard protection for all players, effective Friday, November 3 or as soon as the protective equipment is available to the Clubs.

All WHL players will be required to wear protective neck guard equipment at all times while participating in on-ice activities, including WHL games and practices.

The WHL anticipates challenges in delivery of protective neck guard equipment from licensed suppliers due to increased demand following the tragic passing of Adam Johnson.

