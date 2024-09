WHL 2024-25: Faces in different places

A pair of NHL prospect trades highlighted the WHL’s offseason as team’s gear up for what should be a wide open WHL season.

The newly-minted CHL Top 10 no.1 ranked Medicine Hat Tigers were busy as they build around Gavin McKenna while other potentials contenders, such as Prince Albert, retooled their roster.

With that being said, here are some WHL faces in different places:

Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City → Prince Albert)

Terrell Goldsmith (Prince Albert → Tri-City)

After parts of four years in Tri-City, 2024-25 will present a new challenge for Lukas Dragicevic (SEA) in Prince Albert.

He showed his offensive exploits from the blue line once again last year as in 68 games he recorded 50 points. His 15 goals were one shy of his career high while he ended the season in the pro ranks after he suited up three times for Coachella Valley in the regular season where he tallied one assist. He departs Tri-City as the fourth highest scoring d-man in team history.

Dragicevic will look to provide offence from the blue line for a club that’s only had two blueliners surpass 50 points in the past six seasons.

As for Goldsmith (UTA), a stay-at-home blueliner, he had three goals and 15 points a year ago.

Marcus Nguyen (Portland → Brandon)

After four seasons in Portland, Nguyen will play his final WHL season in Brandon where he will help to bolster the team’s offensive output.

With Portland last year, Nguyen had a career high 56 points that if he had been a member of the Wheat Kings would have placed him second in scoring. He was dangerous in the postseason too where he had 17 points in 18 games as the Portland reached the WHL Championship Series.

A dangerous goalscorer, the 20-year-old has scored 69 goals the past three seasons for the Winterhawks.

Nguyen will look to spark a Wheat Kings offence that finished 12th in scoring in 2023-24 alongside fellow ’04 forward Rylen Roersma, a healthy Roger McQueen (2025) and Jaxon Jacobson (2027).

Norwin Panocha (Chicoutimi → Prince Albert)

Another fresh face on the Raiders blue line this year comes in the form of Norwin Panocha (BUF).

However, the German native arrives from the QMJHL.

After he was the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Panocha spent his debut CHL season in Chicoutimi where he recorded 15 assists in 52 games. However, he will head to Prince Albert after they drafted him 26th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft after the Sags relinquished his rights.

Panocha, who represented his country at the 2024 World Juniors, will seek his first CHL goal when he takes the ice with the Raiders.

Bryce Pickford (Seattle → Medicine Hat)

In a move to shore up their blue line, the Tigers acquired a former WHL champion from the Thunderbirds in Bryce Pickford.

Pickford has recorded 17 points in back-to-back seasons with Seattle and while he won’t light up the scoresheet, he’ll be a crucial part of a Tigers blue line that features Reid Andresen, newly acquired Jonas Woo as well as CHL Import Draft selections Niilopekka Muhonen (DAL) and Veeti Vaisanen (UTA).

The move is also a return to his home province; Pickford’s hometown of Chauvin, AB., is 350kms north of Medicine Hat.

Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert → Medicine Hat)

Tomas Mrsic (Medicine Hat → Prince Albert)

There’s a number of reasons why Medicine Hat will enter the 2024-25 season as the no. 1 ranked team in the CHL Top 10.

The acquisition of Ryder Ritchie (MIN) is one of the biggest.

In another rare NHL prospect exchange, Ritchie is headed to Medicine Hat to join CHL Rookie of the Year Gavin McKenna, Andrew Basha (CGY), Cayden Lindstrom (CBJ) and Hunter St. Martin (FLA), among others.

Ritchie appeared in 47 games in 2023-24 with the Raiders where he recorded 44 points (19 goals). The WHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2023 also who won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

Mrsic on the other hand had a career high 23 goals and 62 points in 63 games with Medicine Hat last year that included eight power play goals and four game-winners. He’ll look to lead a Raiders offence alongside Niall Crocker and Aiden Oiring.