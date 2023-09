WHL 2023-24: Faces in different places

Photo credit: Larry Brunt

A pair of NHL prospects headlined the WHL’s offseason moves as general managers tinkered with their rosters throughout the summer.

Josh Davies (FLA) and Conner Roulette (DAL) will each suit up in the U.S. Division in 2023-24 while a number of offensive contributors also switched clubs recently.

Here are five WHL faces in different places:

Josh Davies (Swift Current → Portland)

After three years in Swift Current, Davies will have a new home for 2023-24 after the Broncos dealt him to Portland in exchange for former Penguins prospect Ryan McCleary.

Davies, who was selected with the 186th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had a career high 20 goals in 2022-23 alongside 34 points. He also made his professional debut after the Broncos’ season concluded where he played in one game with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

Ranked third in the CHL Top 10 preseason rankings, Davies will be a key part of the Winterhawks’ offence this year, that features the returning Gabe Klassen, James Stefan as they chase their first WHL title since 2013.

What a way to score your first @TheWHL hat-trick.#TimeToHunt prospect Josh Davies with TWO shorties to complete the natural 🎩🎩🎩@FlaPanthers | @SCBroncos pic.twitter.com/TAbBmpOZUr — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 26, 2022

Luca Hauf (Edmonton → Seattle)

After the T-Birds lost a number of stars from their WHL championship winning side in 2022-23, general manager Bill LaForge got right back to work this summer by acquiring German winger Hauf from the Oil Kings.

Hauf played 45 times with Edmonton as a rookie where he had five goals and 21 points. The 59th pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Hauf will look to compliment young NHL prospects Nico Myatovic (ANA) and Gracyn Sawchyn (FLA) as well as some of the club’s established returnees as they look to defend the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Carson Latimer (Wenatchee → Red Deer)

Latimer was on the move again this summer as he heads to Red Deer for his overage season.

The former Ottawa Senators prospect will suit up for his fourth team in three seasons when he makes his Rebels debut later this month. He will do so coming off of a career year where between Prince Albert and Winnipeg, he had 14 goals and 40 points.

The Surrey, B.C. native will join a Rebels offence that already features 50-goal man Kai Uchacz, captain Jayden Grubbe and Kalen Lind but is without Ben King (ANA) who concluded his junior career last season.

#GoSensGo prospect Carson Latimer scores his first in a @WHLWpgICE jersey in his return to Prince Albert ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VSghvfnIGQ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 19, 2023

Teague Patton (Victoria → Everett)

Patton is on the move for the second straight summer as he heads south of the border to link up with the Silvertips.

His one season in Victoria was a good one; he had a career best 16 goals and 49 points to rank second in team scoring.

Undrafted into the WHL, the Kelowna, B.C. native joins a Silvertips squad that lost Jackson Berezowski but still possesses its second and third top scorers from a season ago in Austin Roest (NSH) and Ben Hemmerling (VGK) alongside 2024 NHL Draft prospect Jesse Heslop.

Conner Roulette (Saskatoon → Spokane)

For the second straight year, Roulette (DAL) finds himself on this list. A year ago he was traded from Seattle to Saskatoon while this offseason he is on the move to Spokane.

He’ll join the Chiefs on the heels of another solid WHL campaign where he had 24 goals and 63 points a year ago.

Spokane is looking to take a big jump this year and coupled with NHL Draft forward Berkly Catton as well as Chase Bertholet, the addition of Roulette will dramatically help an offence that finished with the third fewest goals scored in 2022-23.

