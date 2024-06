Wheeler predicts 30 CHL players to be taken in first two rounds of 2024 NHL Draft

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler has predicated a total of 30 CHL players will have their name called during the first two rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Led by the selection of Medicine Hat’s Cayden Lindstrom to Montreal fifth overall, Wheeler anticipates 13 CHL players will be chosen in the first round in his final mock draft. Brantford’s Marek Vanacker – 34th to Chicago – is the first of 17 potential second round selections.

“Lindstrom feels like a perfect fit within the forward group they already have in Montreal,” Wheeler wrote. “If he’s a center, the Canadiens have their 1-2 with him and Nick Suzuki. If he’s a winger, it’s not hard to imagine him playing alongside (and off of) the smarts of a Suzuki.”

In all, Wheeler has five players going in the Top 10 Friday night; Lindstrom to Montreal, London’s Sam Dickinson to Utah sixth overall, Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh to Ottawa seventh overall, Kelowna’s Tij Iginla to Calgary ninth overall and Oshawa’s Beckett Sennecke to New Jersey 10th overall.

“I still think a D makes more sense and that Parekh, in particular, feels like the perfect fit not just because he gives them something a little different to Jake Sanderson, but because he’s a righty,” Wheeler said of Parekh.

“There’s a belief among some scouts that Sennecke is going to go earlier than this but if he doesn’t, the Devils, who are loaded on defense and have Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier as their 1-2 down the middle long term, feel like a natural landing spot for one of the draft’s most talented wingers,” Wheeler wrote about the Generals forward. “Teams are excited about Sennecke’s skill level and ceiling once he adds some muscle to his lean but long frame.”

Furthermore, Calgary’s Carter Yakemchuk (Buffalo) and Spokane’s Berkly Catton (Philadelphia) are slated to go 11th and 12th overall respectively.

The 2024 NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler’s 2024 NHL Mock Draft

Round 1

5th overall — Montreal — Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat)

6th overall — Utah — Sam Dickinson (London)

7th overall — Ottawa — Zayne Parekh (Saginaw)

9th overall — Calgary — Tij Iginla (Kelowna)

10th overall — New Jersey — Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa)

11th overall — Buffalo — Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary)

12th overall — Philadelphia — Berkly Catton (Spokane)

18th overall — Chicago — Jett Luchanko (Guelph)

23rd overall — Toronto — Liam Greentree (Windsor)

25th overall — Ottawa — Cole Beaudoin (Barrie)

29th overall — Dallas — Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert)

30th overall — New York Rangers — Charlie Elick (Brandon)

32nd overall — Anaheim — Sam O’Reilly (London)

Round 2

34th overall — Chicago — Marek Vanacker (Brantford)

35th overall — Anaheim — Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi)

36th overall — Columbus — Andrew Basha (Medicine Hat)

37th overall — Winnipeg — Henry Mews (Ottawa)

41st overall — Calgary — Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops)

42nd overall — San Jose — Lukas Fischer (Sarnia)

44th overall — Pittsburgh — Terik Parascak (Prince George)

47th overall — Detroit — Ben Danford (Oshawa)

49th overall — Utah — Adam Jecho (Edmonton)

51st overall — Philadelphia — Luca Marrelli (Oshawa)

54th overall — New York Islanders — Tanner Howe (Regina)

55th overall — Nashville — Julius Miettinen (Everett)

57th overall — Montreal — Eriks Mateiko (Saint John)

60th overall — Carolina — Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau)

61st overall — New York Islanders — Carson Wetsch (Calgary)

64th overall — Edmonton — Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton)

65th overall — Utah — Jacob Battaglia (Kingston)