Wheat Kings goaltender Ruzicka signs with Wild

Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Filip Ruzicka has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Minnesota Wild.

The Czech goaltender is coming off of a rookie season with Brandon where he went 26-14-1 with a .906 save percentage and 3.19 GAA across 42 appearances. His 26 wins were the seventh most in the WHL and second best among rookie netminders.

At season’s end, his maiden campaign saw him earn a spot on the WHL’s East Division Second All-Star Team.

The Wild selected the 18-year-old 137th overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.