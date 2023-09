Wheat Kings goaltender Bjarnason signs ELC with Flyers

Brandon Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bjarnason’s 21 wins in 2022-23 were tied for the 13th most in the WHL while his three shutouts were tied for the fourth most.

Over the past year, Bjarnason collected a pair of international medals; he won gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earlier this year claimed bronze at the U18 Worlds.

Undrafted into the WHL, the 18-year-old has amassed a 29-29-6 record over two seasons with Brandon.

The Flyers selected Bjarnason 51st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.