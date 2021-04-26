Wheat Kings forward McCallum named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Brandon Wheat Kings forward Lynden McCallum has been named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards for the week ending April 25, 2021.

McCallum, a 21-year-old product of Brandon, Man., recorded nine points (7G-2A) in three games this past week as the Wheat Kings went 3-0-0-0, clinching first place in the East Division for the 2020-21 WHL season.

On Wednesday, April 21, the veteran right winger notched three points (1G-2A), including the opening goal of the game and a primary assist on Nolan Ritchie’s game-winning goal in a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos. McCallum was named third star of the game.

Saturday, April 24, the 6-foot-1, 172-pound forward collected two power-play goals in a 5-4 overtime win over the Prince Albert Raiders. McCallum was named first star of the game.

McCallum finished the weekend with a bang on Sunday, April 25, registering four goals and the first hat trick of his WHL career in a 5-1 win over the Regina Pats. After Pats forward Tanner Howe tied the game 1-1- early in the second period, McCallum rattled off four unanswered goals – two in the second period and two in the third period – to boost the Wheat Kings to victory and an East Division title. He was named first star of the game.

In 21 games this season, McCallum leads the entire WHL in goal scoring with 19 strikes – five ahead of any other skater. McCallum sits tied for 14th in overall scoring with 25 points (19G-6A) in 21 games.

Coming out of the weekend, McCallum is riding a five-game point streak, in which he has tallied 11 points 8G-3A) since Saturday, April 17.

McCallum was signed by the Wheat Kings in 2016 after going unselected at the WHL Draft. In 131 career WHL regular season games, he has collected 65 points (41G-24A).

McCallum and the Wheat Kings will wrap up their 2020-21 WHL season on Wednesday, April 28 at 4 p.m. MT when they take on the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.