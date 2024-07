Wetsch added to Canada’s Summer Showcase roster

Calgary Hitmen forward Carson Wetsch has been added to Hockey Canada’s roster for the 2024 Summer Showcase.

Wetsch had a career high 25 goals and 50 points across 67 games in 2023-24 and was subsequently selected 82nd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft, the North Vancouver, B.C. native has two international gold medals to his name from the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 U18 World Championships.

The 2024 Summer Showcase takes place July 28 – Aug. 3 at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, and south of the border in Plymouth, Michigan and will feature an intrasquad game (July 30) as well as contests against Sweden (July 31), Finland (Aug. 2) and the USA (Aug. 3). Canada’s full roster – that now features 40 CHL players – can be seen by clicking here.

The 2025 World Juniors will take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Ottawa.