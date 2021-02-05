MENU
February 5, 2021

Western Hockey League’s U.S. Division to open 2020-21 Regular Season on March 19

WHL Network

The Western Hockey League announced today that the WHL’s U.S. Division will begin the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season on Friday, March 19. This follows an update from Washington State regarding Sporting Activities COVID-19 Requirements issued on February 1, which allows the WHL to return to play in Washington State.

The WHL’s five U.S. Division teams – the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans – will play games exclusively within the Division during the 2020-21 Regular Season. The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season schedule for the U.S. Division will be announced at a later date. The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols to not only provide a safe environment for players and staff, but to protect residents of Washington State in the community. Further details on these protocols will be announced at a later date.

As the WHL returns to play in Washington State, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities.

