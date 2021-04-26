Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League released today the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:

The WHL completed the 11th week of its return to play with one positive test result for COVID-19 among the 1,020 tests administered across the WHL from April 18 through April 24, 2021. Additional are 120 negative test results for the Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, and Saskatoon Blades that were delayed from the week of April 11 through April 17.

In the Central Division, a total of 192 tests were administered for the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels from April 18 through April 24. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

In the East Division, a total of 213 tests were administered for the Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Winnipeg ICE from April 18 through April 24. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff. This represents the final scheduled testing period for the East Division, with no positive test results reported through the 2020-21 WHL season. The final day of competition in the WHL’s East Division is Wednesday, April 28.

In the U.S. Division, a total of 453 tests were administered for the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans from April 18 through April 24. Using private antigen testing, members of the team delegations for Everett, Portland, Seattle and Spokane were tested three times. Tri-City was tested twice using private antigen testing and once using private PCR testing. One positive test result for the Tri-City Americans was returned, including one player in the team cohort. This player was deemed to have been a close contact resulting from the previous one case of COVID-19, as announced on Saturday, April 17. The player remains in isolation at this time.

All other Tri-City Americans players and staff within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 this week. Because all individuals within the team cohort have been in isolation the latest positive test result does not impact the target date for a return to team activities.

In the B.C. Division, a total of 144 tests were administered for the Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Victoria Royals from April 18 through April 24. Using private PCR testing provided by DynaLIFE, testing was administered once to all members of the team delegations of players and staff.

To date, the WHL has administered a total of 8,220 tests for COVID-19 from February 12 through April 24, 2021, with 14 positive test results.

The WHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The WHL will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals.

About the Western Hockey League

