Weiermair, Harper, and Brisson named finalists for the CHL’s 2025-26 Scholastic Player of the Year

Alex Weiermair of the Portland Winterhawks (WHL), Levi Harper of the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), and Nathan Brisson of the Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL) have been named finalists for the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award. Presented annually, the award honours the CHL player who best combines success on the ice with achievement in the classroom.

The three finalists earned their place as recipients of the corresponding scholastic player of the year awards from each of the CHL’s Member Leagues: the WHL’s Daryl K. “Doc” Seaman Memorial Trophy, the OHL’s Bobby Smith Trophy, and the QMJHL’s Marcel-Robert Trophy.

The 2026 recipient will be announced on Monday, June 15, during the CHL Awards ceremony in downtown Toronto.

Over the years, the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award has been won by many outstanding players, including Scott Niedermayer (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), Brad Boyes (Erie Otters / OHL), Dustin Brown (Guelph Storm / OHL), Devan Dubnyk (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs / OHL), Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), Noah Chadwick (Lethbridge Hurricanes / WHL), and most recently Mathieu Cataford (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL).

WHL Nominee – Alex Weiermair (Portland Winterhawks)

37G-56A, 93 PTS, +12 in 66 GP during the 2025-26 season

Alex Weiermair became just the second player in Portland Winterhawks history to be named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, joining Dan Hulak, who earned the honour in 2000-01.

Should Weiermair be selected as the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, he would also become the second Winterhawks player to win the national award, again joining Hulak, who captured it following the 2000-01 season.

The 20-year-old from Los Angeles, Calif., balanced the demands of an overage WHL season while maintaining a 4.0 GPA across challenging university coursework. His studies included chemistry, business, history, and psychology, while his academic background also includes advanced-level calculus and physics. Away from formal coursework, Weiermair speaks German and is teaching himself Italian, further highlighting his commitment to learning and personal growth.

An alternate captain in Portland this season, Weiermair was recognized throughout the organization for his maturity, humility, integrity, and leadership both on and off the ice.

On the ice, the 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward enjoyed a standout campaign, recording 93 points, including 37 goals and 56 assists, in 66 regular season games. He led the Winterhawks in scoring and finished fifth overall in the WHL while contributing consistently in all situations.

Despite playing a heavy-minute role, Weiermair recorded just 28 penalty minutes during the season. He was also named a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player. His combination of offensive production, discipline, leadership, and academic excellence made him one of the WHL’s most respected players in 2025-26.

OHL Nominee – Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

12G-45A, 57 PTS, -3 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season

Levi Harper earned the OHL’s Bobby Smith Trophy after an exceptional first season with the Saginaw Spirit, becoming the third player in franchise history to receive the honour after Michael Misa and Cole Perfetti.

If selected as the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Harper would become the second Spirit player to win the national award, joining Perfetti, who earned the honour in 2019-20.

In the classroom, Harper achieved a 93.2 percent average while graduating a full year early after completing all of his high school requirements by the end of Grade 11. His academic transcript included 98 percent averages in both Modern British Literature and World Cultures, along with a 96 percent mark in Anatomy and Physiology. He also earned a place on the University of Nebraska High School honour roll throughout his enrollment.

On the ice, the 17-year-old Harper, who is not eligible for the NHL Draft until 2027, enjoyed a historic rookie season with the Spirit. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-shot defenceman set a new franchise record for points by a rookie blueliner, recording 57 points, including 12 goals and 45 assists, in 68 games.

Known for his skating, puck movement, and poise under pressure, Harper quickly established himself as one of the OHL’s top young defensive prospects. He also represented the United States internationally, helping his country win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup before later competing at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

QMJHL Nominee – Nathan Brisson (Val-d’Or Foreurs)

20G-44A, 64 PTS, +7 in 50 GP during the 2025-26 season

Val-d’Or Foreurs captain Nathan Brisson was named the QMJHL’s Student-Athlete of the Year after earning the Marcel-Robert Trophy, becoming the first Foreurs player to receive the honour since Jacob Gaucher in 2020-21.

If selected as the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year, Brisson would become the first Val-d’Or Foreurs player to win the national award.

A Natural Science student at Cégep de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Val-d’Or, Nathan Brisson is nearing the completion of his program while maintaining grades well above 90 percent in the vast majority of his courses.

Aspiring to a career in law, Brisson has shown the same discipline and commitment in the classroom that he brings to the ice each day. Those qualities were especially evident this season as he faced health challenges that forced him to spend an extended period away from campus.

Despite the setback, Brisson continued his studies independently with remarkable rigor, determination, and resilience. His ability to adapt under difficult circumstances allowed him to continue excelling academically and pass his exams with flying colours.

On the ice, Brisson remained a key contributor for the Foreurs despite missing 14 games, finishing third in team scoring with 64 points, including 20 goals and 44 assists, in 50 regular season games.

Widely respected for his maturity and work ethic, Brisson has demonstrated an impressive ability to balance the demands of high-level hockey with academic excellence, making him a strong role model within both his team and school community.