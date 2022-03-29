Weekend Wrap-up: 5 top moments from across the CHL

Welcome to another edition of Weekend Wrap-up where each week we break down some of the top moments from across the CHL:

Spirit’s overager Duhart impresses on Friday night

Saginaw Spirit left-wing Dalton Duhart dazzled on Friday with his first-ever four-goal performance in a 9-8 win over Sarnia. The veteran forward pulled off the impressive feat by notching three goals in the final period to fuel a comeback. Duhart netted the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left in overtime to cap off a four-goal showing. With the feat, Duhart became the oldest player in team history to record a hat-trick. He also became the eighth player in franchise history to have a four-goal game and the first since D.J. Busdeker in 2020.

A product of Grand Blanc, Mich., Duhart is having a career year with the Spirit this season having tallied 18 goals and 31 assists for 49 points through 59 games. His previous best was during the 2019-20 campaign that saw him notch 14 goals with 13 helpers for 27 points in 47 appearances.

Four goals in the final 3:11 before an OT winner by @Dalton_DuHart19 completes the comeback 🤯 DuHart's four-goal night headlines the latest wild and crazy encounter between @SpiritHockey and @StingHockey 🎥 pic.twitter.com/yXPcnqlZAg — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 26, 2022

Community awareness

Starting in the WHL, the Victoria Royals and Lethbridge Hurricanes hosted their annual Fan Appreciation Nights over the weekend. On Friday night, the Hurricanes honoured their fans with free cowbells and post-game autographs. The Royals on Saturday night did fan giveaways.

In Calgary on Sunday, the Hitmen partnered with Siksika Health Services and the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary, Okaki, and the Blackfoot Confederacy to host the second annual Every Child Matters game. The main goal of this important event is to overcome stereotypes and racism toward Indigenous issues by showcasing the community’s culture, language, and history.

Another goal is to promote healthy lifestyles for all youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sports and physical literacy. Lastly, those who attended the contest gained knowledge about the significance of residential schools and how we can work toward truth and reconciliation.

The Hitmen sported an orange jersey created by Indigenous artists Jacob Alexis and Richard Running Rabbit. The ceremonial face-off saw Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad, Chief of Siksika Nation Ouray Crowfoot, Calgary Hitmen Vice-President Mike Moore, and Calgary Sports and Entertainment CEO and President John Bean take to centre ice.

Fans also received Every Child Matters rally towels upon entering. The concession stands sold Blackfoot cuisine and fans learned about the language and culture with on-site booths. The first intermission saw on-ice traditional dancers. The game was broadcasted in Blackfoot language on CJWE Windspeaker Radio with announcers Butch Wolfleg, Vincent Yellow Old Women, and Eldon Weasel Child.

In the OHL, the Erie Otters had a busy weekend, hosting First Responders Night on Saturday and a Sensory Friendly game on Sunday. The Otters paid tribute to all first responders on Saturday where prior to puck drop there was a “Touch-a-Truck” event near the arena. On Sunday, the Otters wore limited-edition warmup jerseys for the ‘Sensory Friendly’ game. There was a post-game live auction for the jerseys, with all proceeds going toward Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania. Sunday’s game had no goal horns and limited intermission activities to create an inclusive environment for everyone.

Lastly, the Owen Sound Attack hosted their second-annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday. The Attack partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society for the game where players sported a lavender jersey that featured the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer logo.

There were several activities for fans in honour of the event, including chuck-a-puck, a silent auction, and the use of ‘Fight For’ signs. Following the game, the lavender jerseys were put online for auction to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

It is hard to capture the energy felt at yesterday's Every Child Matters game, but this comes pretty close! Take a look back at a day full of celebration and education. @Siksika_Nation @AFCC_yyc @OkakiHealth pic.twitter.com/ylE5n1dt6D — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 28, 2022

Winning streaks stay alive

Across the CHL, a handful of teams are riding hot streaks.

Starting in the WHL, the Winnipeg ICE have won 11 straight, the longest current streak in the CHL, as the club sits atop the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 47-9-3-2 record. Over the weekend, the ICE twice came away victorious against Prince Albert. Leading the way for Winnipeg was 2002-born centre and Tampa Bay Lightning draftee Jack Finley who had a four-point weekend with three goals and an assist in the two wins.

In the OHL, the Windsor Spitfires have pieced together seven-straight victories leading them to the top spot in the OHL’s Western Conference with a 38-16-3-3 record and 82 points. Among the successes was a sweep of the Soo over the weekend, with a pair of victories. Leading the way for the Spitfires was Dallas Stars 2021 first-round pick Wyatt Johnston who tallied three goals and two assists in the two wins to increase his OHL scoring lead to 112 points.

Finally, in the QMJHL, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan are riding a nine-game win streak that has seen the club climb to third in the Eastern Conference. On Friday, Acadie-Bathurst defeated Halifax, coming away with a dominant 11-2 road win to become the first QMJHL team since the 1982-83 Verdun Juniors to record three road games with 11 goals. The Titan then capped off the weekend with a 4-0 victory over Cape Breton on Sunday. Starring for the Titan over the weekend was Washington Capitals 2020 first rounder Hendrix Lapierre who lit the lamp three times and collected four assists, including a career-high five points in Friday’s win.

Here are the members of the 20th @Videotron Team of the Week this season! 👇#QMJHL | https://t.co/cc2nv4ieTJ — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 28, 2022

WHL linesmen Dietterle celebrated

Before Friday’s matchup between Seattle and Vancouver, WHL linesmen Ron Dietterle received the WHL Milestone Award, presented annually to league players, coaches, trainers, and officials who best exemplify achievements in the league.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native, who first joined the WHL ranks in the 2008-09 season, has appeared in more than 400 regular season games and 85 WHL postseason contests throughout his career. He also manned the lines in seven WHL championship series, most recently in 2019. A deputy sheriff by day, Dietterle has also been chosen to participate in signature events like the 2012 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game as well as the 2013 Memorial Cup.

WHL Linesman Ron Dietterle is the latest recipient of the WHL Milestone Award. Dietterle has served as a WHL Linesman for 13 seasons, including appearances in seven WHL Championship Series. 📰 | https://t.co/lETavpOlI0 pic.twitter.com/gjF49Qpkuq — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 26, 2022

A weekend of hatties

It was a busy weekend for hat-tricks across the CHL.

Starting in London on Friday, fueling the Knights to a 7-3 victory over Owen Sound was a three-goal performance by 20-year-old right-wing Tye McSorley who scored twice in the second period and once in the final period, marking his first career hat-trick.

Heading to Sarnia, 2005-born centre Angus MacDonell recorded his first career three-goal effort in a 9-8 final versus Saginaw. The 16-year-old native of Toronto scored in all three frames to complete the three-goal showing, including scoring on a penalty shot in the second period. With the feat, MacDonell became the fourth-youngest Sting player to notch three goals in a game, joining Sasha Chmelevski, Steven Stamkos, and Eric Himelfarb.

Meanwhile, Saturday also saw two more three-goal performances in the OHL from a pair of 2002-born players in Windsor Spitfires left-wing and New York Rangers 2020 second rounder Will Cuylle as well as Barrie Colts alternate captain and San Jose Sharks 2021 fourth-round selection Ethan Cardwell. Cuylle netted goals in all three frames to complete a three-goal performance in a 5-3 win over the Soo, marking his second three-goal showing of the season. The 20-year-old Toronto native is in the midst of a career year with 38 goals and 35 assists for 73 points in 52 contests. For Cardwell, the savvy scorer lit the lamp once in the second frame and twice in the final period in a 4-2 win over Kingston. On the season, the 19-year-old Courtice, Ont., native has 19 goals and 31 assists for 50 points.

Sunday saw Los Angeles Kings 2020 fifth-round selection Martin Chromiak of the Kingston Frontenacs record his second three-goal game of the season in an 8-1 win over Peterborough. The 19-year-old found the back of the net once in the first period and twice in the second frame, including the final tally coming shorthanded. He also collected two assists in the win for his first five-point performance. Chromiak is in the midst of an outstanding year in which he has tallied 34 goals and 38 assists for 72 points in 51 appearances.

In the WHL, Everett Silvertips star rookie Niko Huuhtanen had his first career hat-trick in Friday’s 7-2 win over Spokane. The Tampa Bay Lightning draftee scored once in the second and twice in the final period to complete the three-goal showing. He also added an assist in the game. In all, Huuhtanen sits second in WHL rookie scoring with 36 goals and 38 helpers for 74 points in 58 games.

It was a busy Saturday night for hat-tricks in the WHL as a trio of players recorded three-goal performances. Beginning in Seattle, Pittsburgh Penguins 2020 fourth-round pick Lukas Svejkovsky put on a show in the Thunderbirds’ 6-2 win over Vancouver. The overage forward scored once in the second period and twice in the final frame, including a penalty shot marker. He also added two helpers for his first-ever five-point performance. Joining Seattle in December, Svejkovsky has notched 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points in 29 games with the Thunderbirds.

In Kelowna, Rockets alternate captain and Chicago Blackhawks 2021 second-round pick Colton Dach recorded his first career hat-trick in a 5-3 win over Kamloops. The 19-year-old netted two markers in the second period and another in the final frame to close out the three-goal showing. He also collected an assist for his first four-point performance of the season.

Elsewhere, in Winnipeg, 19-year-old centre Jack Finley had his first career three-goal performance in a 6-2 win over Prince Albert. The native of Kelowna had one marker in the first period and two more in the final frame. Joining the ICE in December, Finley has notched 16 goals and 11 assists for 27 points in 32 contests with Winnipeg.

In Vancouver, overage right-wing Payton Mount had a three-goal showing against Prince George in Sunday’s 5-4 final. The 20-year-old netted two goals in the second period including a short-handed tally before adding his third marker in the final frame.

Lastly, in the QMJHL, Friday night saw Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2002-born left-wing Ben Allison record a hat-trick in his homecoming to Halifax, coming away with the feat in an 11-2 takedown of the Mooseheads. The night saw the 19-year-old light the lamp once in the opening frame and two more times in the third period.