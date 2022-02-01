Weekend Wrap-up: 5 top moments from across the CHL

Welcome to another edition of Weekend Wrap-up where each week we break down some of the top moments from across the CHL:

Capitals prospect Iorio fuels Wheat Kings to victory on national TV

Coming into Friday’s CHL on TSN game, all the hype surrounded Regina Pats 16-year-old Connor Bedard, however it was Brandon Wheat Kings blue-liner Vincent Iorio, a 2021 second-round pick of the Washington Capitals, who stole the show.

The hometown Pats got the early 2-0 lead on a pair of goals by 17-year-old Colorado native Borya Valis, whose first tally was assisted by Bedard on an incredible behind-the-back pass. The Wheat Kings and Pats then accounted for six goals in the second period, including four unanswered by Brandon, with three coming on the man advantage and two off the stick of Iorio. In the end, the Wheat Kings followed up with two goals by 17-year-old Nate Danielson in the final frame en route to a 6-4 victory in which Iorio finished with four points.

That's two goals in 59 seconds (and an intermission) for Danielson and a FIFTH point for #ALLCAPS prospect Iorio Wheaties lead for the first time in this game#CHLonTSN | @bdnwheatkings pic.twitter.com/be511LOegN — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 29, 2022

Thunderbirds centre Jared Davidson shocks Chiefs

Seattle Thunderbirds forward Jared Davidson pulled off a rare feat Friday by netting four goals in a 7-0 victory over Spokane. Marking the second multi-goal game this season for the Edmonton native, Davidson is the first Thunderbirds skater to find the back of the net four times in a game since Zack Andrusiak did the same in 2018. For Davidson, three of his markers came on the man advantage, marking the first all power-play hat-trick by a Seattle skater in four years. Now with 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 39 games, Davidson is in the midst of his best WHL season.

Nights of celebration across WHL

There was plenty of cause for celebration across the WHL this weekend, beginning in Portland where the Winterhawks hosted Pride Night. As part of the special evening, the Winterhawks played a videoboard tribute featuring former CHL goaltender and LGBTQ+ activist Brock McGillis. The Winterhawks also sold Pride-themed T-shirts and jerseys in addition to mini hockey sticks with Pride Tape, with all proceeds in support of the Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center.

In Seattle, the Thunderbirds hosted their annual Fred Meyer Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday. The party then started late in the opening frame when Thunderbirds left-wing Lucas Ciona found the back of the net before a swarm of Teddy Bears hit the ice.

Lastly, Saturday also saw the Kamloops Blazers raise their 2020 and 2021 WHL B.C. Division Championship banners prior to puck drop against Victoria. The Blazers then took the early 1-0 lead in the first frame on a goal by Kamloops native and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven. The 2003-born centre went on to have a big night, recording a hat-trick and two assists in the 8-4 win.

"Each and every one of us has the ability to create shifts. What you do, what you say and how you say it, matter. It impacts people." On Pride Night, we want to again thank @brock_mcgillis for taking the time to speak with our players, coaches and staff earlier this week 🏳️‍🌈❤️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/euz95TQZ4U — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 29, 2022

Flair for dramatics in OHL

The OHL was filled with dramatics this past weekend.

The Barrie Colts traveled to the Soo to face off against the OHL Western Conference powerhouse Greyhounds on Saturday night. The Colts opened the scoring in the first period on a goal by San Jose Sharks prospect Ethan Cardwell. Trailing late, Barrie once again found the back of the net, this time courtesy of Los Angeles Kings 2021 first-round pick Brandt Clarke who scored with a single second remaining in regulation. A native of Nepean, Ont., Clarke is having another superb season with the Colts as he leads all OHL blue-liners with 42 points. But it was ultimately the Greyhounds who prevailed in the extra session as Calgary Flames up-and-comer Rory Kerins netted the overtime winner to move into first in OHL scoring with 67 points.

On Sunday, the North Bay Battalion hosted the Ottawa 67’s where the visitors jumped to an early lead before Battalion rookie left-wing Owen Van Steensel tied the game in the second period. Not yet finished, the native of Ilderton, Ont., capitalized on a penalty shot with 50 seconds left in the game to force an extra frame. Van Steensel once again flashed his heroics in the shootout to secure the victory for North Bay. The 2004-born forward has registered six goals and six assists in 39 games this season.

#OHL Player of the Week, first round @LAKings #NHLDraft pick and @OHLBarrieColts captain Brandt Clarke (@brandtclarke55) leads all defenders with 42 points (8-34–42) in 32 games this season 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DwmSvxRE3p — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 31, 2022

Winning streaks carry on

The WHL had five teams continue their winning ways this weekend.

Winners of nine straight, a big part of the success of the Portland Winterhawks has been strong performances from their goaltending tandem of 19-year-old Dante Giannuzzi and 20-year-old Taylor Gauthier. In his lone appearance this weekend, Giannuzzi made 39 saves against Seattle before stopping all shooters in the shootout to come away with a 6-5 victory. The Winnipeg native has been stellar this season, posting a 14-8-2-2 record alongside a 3.29 goals-against average and .891 save percentage, a stretch that includes victories in six of his last seven starts.

For Gauthier, the overager has continued to shine with the Winterhawks, picking up two more wins over the weekend to improve to a perfect 7-0 since arriving in Portland. On Friday, he stopped 26 shots against his former teammates on Prince George en route to a 4-1 win. Two nights later, he turned aside all 17 shots against Tri-City to record his first shutout of the season. Closing out his junior career in style, Gauthier now tops the charts in the WHL with a league-leading .930 save percentage.

Piecing together five-straight victories, the Everett Silvertips climbed to first in the WHL with 64 points. Bringing an impressive collection of scoring talent, the Silvertips forward ranks include Tampa Bay Lightning draftee Niko Huuhtanen, a Finnish-born forward who sits second among all WHL rookies with 47 points, leading scorer Alex Swetlikoff, who has collected 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points through 41 games, as well as 19-year-old right-wing Jackson Berezowski, who leads the way in the goals column with 29 tallies, including five game winners. Currently riding a league-leading 13-game point streak in which he has amassed 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points, Berezkowski continues to impress.

Also climbing the ranks out west is the Kamloops Blazers, winners of six straight, energized by the dynamic one-two punch of 18-year-old Logan Stankoven and overage forward Luke Toporowski. Stankoven had a breakout 2019-20 season for his hometown team, scoring 29 goals with 19 assists for 48 points in 59 contests, and has not missed a step this year as he has found the back of the net 23 times along with 32 assists for 55 points in 31 games. This past weekend then saw the Dallas Stars prospect score five goals with seven assists in three games. He is currently riding a 10-game scoring streak that has seen him register 11 goals with 16 assists for 27 points. Meanwhile, since joining the Blazers in mid-January, Toporowski has scored in six-straight games, a stretch in which he has amassed nine goals and three assists for 12 points. On the season, Toporowski now stands at 24 goals and 17 assists for 41 points in 33 games.

Also riding a six-game win streak is the Kelowna Rockets who are coming off back-to-back victories versus Vancouver. Headlined by Czech-born forward Pavel Novak, the Minnesota Wild draftee leads the Rockets in scoring with 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 33 contests, highlighted by a pair of markers coming in the weekend wins. Elsewhere, the Rockets are also solid between the pipes where through 24 appearances with the club this season New York Rangers prospect Talyn Boyko has come away with a 15-5-1-1 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average.

Lastly, also making noise out west is the Moose Jaw Warriors who have climbed to fourth in the Eastern Conference after winning six straight. The past week included impressive feats underscored by an 8-1 decision over nationally ranked Edmonton before then icing top-slotted Winnipeg in a 5-4 shootout on Friday. The Warriors then closed out the weekend with a 4-1 win over Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats. Owning one of the best scoring duos in the circuit, the Warriors are headlined by 2022 NHL Draft eligible Jagger Firkus, who has collected 53 points in 43 games, as well as fellow forward Brayden Yager who is earmarked for selection next summer. In the interim, Yager has put together an impressive initial campaign with the Warriors in which he has notched 20 goals and 20 assists in 39 outings, good for third among WHL first years. Strong on the blue line, Moose Jaw is also home to NHL Central Scouting’s ninth-ranked North American skater in defenceman Denton Mateychuk. An excellent puck mover, Mateychuk sits second among all WHL rearguards with 38 points coming 40 appearances.