MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 6, 2022

Watch: Pats’ Bedard buries must-see goal versus Hitmen

 

We already knew Connor Bedard is exceptional.

Standing with 45 points through 33 appearances this season, the Regina Pats 16-year-old centre and reigning WHL Rookie of the Year once again stole the show Sunday, this time putting up a tally worthy of Goal of the Year consideration:

The dazzling goal opened the scoring for the Pats before Bedard later added his second marker just over 10 minutes later, all part of a three-point night in a hard-battled 5-4 overtime decision against Calgary.

Tune in to CHL TV to see full coverage of Sunday’s Pats vs. Hitmen tilt!

More News
CHL Player of the Night - Lukas Cormier (Feb 5)
16 hours ago
Feb. 5/22 - SHA (3) - VDO (2) - OT
17 hours ago
Feb. 5/22 - HAL (3) - CHI (2) - OT
17 hours ago
Feb. 5/22 - SHE (5) - ROU (2)
17 hours ago
Feb. 5/22 - CHA (4) - BAC (1)
17 hours ago
Feb. 5/22 - RIM (3) - MON (4) - SO
17 hours ago