Watch: Pats’ Bedard buries must-see goal versus Hitmen

We already knew Connor Bedard is exceptional.

Standing with 45 points through 33 appearances this season, the Regina Pats 16-year-old centre and reigning WHL Rookie of the Year once again stole the show Sunday, this time putting up a tally worthy of Goal of the Year consideration:

The dazzling goal opened the scoring for the Pats before Bedard later added his second marker just over 10 minutes later, all part of a three-point night in a hard-battled 5-4 overtime decision against Calgary.

Tune in to CHL TV to see full coverage of Sunday’s Pats vs. Hitmen tilt!