Warriors win first WHL title

A 40-year wait is finally over.

The Moose Jaw Warriors have won their first Ed Chynoweth Cup after a four-game sweep of the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL Championship Series.

Martin Rysavy (CBJ) scored twice in a 4-2 Game 4 victory while Brayden Schuurman and Matthew Savoie (BUF) also scored.

After a 30-point campaign, Moose Jaw captain Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) was named WHL Playoffs MVP. In 20 games, he scored 11 times while he is the first defenceman since Derrick Pouliot in 2014 to record at least 30 point in a single postseason.

A moment 40 years in the making for the @MJWARRIORS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hLRSw62mJS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 16, 2024

Firkus led the WHL Playoffs in scoring with 32 points while Brayden Yager (PIT) and Savoie had 27 and 24 respectively. In all, Warriors skaters accounted for the top four scorers throughout the WHL Playoffs.

In goal, Jackson Unger went 16-1-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage.

As WHL champions, Moose Jaw will join hosts Saginaw, OHL winners London and QMJHL champions Drummondville at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow that will take place May 24 – June 2.

Moose Jaw finished third in the WHL Eastern Conference after a 44-win campaign. The club’s 44 wins and 91 points were the most in team history since the WHL went to a 68-game schedule.

The Warriors swept Brandon in Round 1 while they eliminated Swift Current in five games in the second round. They advanced to the WHL Championship Series after an epic overtime win in Game 7 against Saskatoon where six of the seven games played needed extra time to decide a winner.

In Game 1 of the Finals, Savoie had the game-winner with 3:02 left in regulation in a 3-2 victory while Game 2 saw Firkus record three points (2G, 1A) in a 5-1 win.

Schuurman was the hero in Game 3 as he had the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory before the Warriors sealed the deal in Game 4.

This season saw a number of key players return to Moose Jaw such as Atley Calvert, Firkus, Mateychuk, Martin Rysavy (CBJ) Unger and Yager. However, throughout the season general manager Jason Ripplinger added a number of key pieces; Kalem Parker (MIN) and Schuurman were acquired from Victoria in early October while a pair of NHL prospects were swooped up at the WHL trade deadline in Savoie and Vojtech Port (ANA).

The Warriors will play in the opening game of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow against hosts Saginaw on May 24 while they’ll face London on May 27. A day later they will conclude the round-robin against Drummondville.

This year will mark the Warriors’ debut at the Memorial Cup.

2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow schedule:

May 24 – Game 1: WHL vs. Saginaw — 7:30pm ET

May 25 – Game 2: London vs. Drummondville — 4pm ET

May 26 – Game 3: Saginaw vs. Drummondville — 7:30pm ET

May 27 – Game 4: London vs. WHL — 7:30pm ET

May 28 – Game 5: Drummondville vs. WHL — 7:30pm ET

May 29 – Game 6: Saginaw vs. London — 7:30pm ET

May 30 – Tie-breaker (if necessary) — 7:30pm ET

June 1 – Semi-final — 7:30pm ET

June 2 – Final — 7:30pm ET