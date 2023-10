Warriors swing trade for Wild prospect Parker

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker from the Victoria Royals.

Additionally, the Warriors received Brayden Schuurman and an eighth round pick in the 2027 WHL Draft. In return, Victoria obtained Ben Riche, two first round picks (2024 and 2026), a second round pick (2025), a third round pick (2027) and fifth round pick (2026) in the WHL Draft.

In 68 games last year, Parker had a career best 38 points and was subsequently selected with the 181st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Schuurman was limited to 39 games last year but tallied 29 points (16 goals) but surpassed the 50-point plateau the year prior.

Moose Jaw are ranked fourth in the latest edition of the CHL Top 10 rankings. The Warriors, who boast two of the WHL’s best offensive weapons in Jagger Firkus (SEA) and Brayden Yager (PITT), are 3-2-0 this season.