Warriors alumnus Sawchenko inks ELC with Sharks

Moose Jaw Warriors alumnus Zach Sawchenko has put pen to paper on an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.

The contract runs through the 2021-22 season.

Sawchenko, a 23-year-old native of Calgary, Alta., made 194 regular season and playoff appearances with the Warriors from 2013 through 2017. He was Moose Jaw’s second round selection (33rd overall) in the 2012 WHL Bantam Draft.

In his four seasons with the Warriors, the 6-foot-1, 185 pound netminder posted a regular season record of 88-65-12-4 with a 3.11 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and nine shutouts.

Dream come true signing my first NHL contract with the @SanJoseSharks. Huge thanks to all the teammates, coaches and friends that have helped me get to this point. Most importantly, thank you to my family that have unconditionally supported this childhood dream of mine ❤️🦈 pic.twitter.com/qEki9myQkq — Zach Sawchenko (@Chunko_31) April 13, 2021

Sawchenko appeared in the 2016 CHL Top Prospects Game and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

He then went on to utilize his WHL Scholarship at the University of Alberta, spending two seasons competing in the USPORTS Canada West Conference. Sawchenko helped the Golden Bears claim the USPORTS University Cup in 2018.

Sawchenko signed as a free agent with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL in March of 2019. He won his AHL debut January 4, 2020, making 37 saves in a 5-4 overtime win at Tucson.

The Albertan puckstopper has split the 2020-21 season between the Barracuda and the Allan Americans of the ECHL.

In seven appearances with Allen this season, Sawchenko posted a 5-2-0-0 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

He was recalled to the San Jose Sharks NHL taxi squad April 13th.