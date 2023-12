Warriors add Ducks prospect Port to blue line

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired Anaheim Ducks prospect Vojtech Port from the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Moose Jaw also acquired Rilen Kovacevic and a 2024 sixth round draft pick. In return, Edmonton received Andrej Tomasevic and three WHL draft picks.

Through 26 games, Port had tallied 12 points (three goals) from Edmonton’s blue line. In 2022-23, the Czechia native recorded 17 points with the Oil Kings in 46 games after he began his rookie WHL campaign with a pair of appearances for Red Deer.

Port was the 49th pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft and was selected 161st overall by Anaheim in the 2023 NHL Draft.