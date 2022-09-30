Wanner agrees to ELC with Oilers

Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Max Wanner has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Wanner was a seventh-round selection by Edmonton in the 2021 NHL Draft (212th overall). Last season, he recorded career highs in games (55), goals (6), assists (17) and points (23). In nine playoff tilts, the Estevan, SK., native had three goals and seven points.

The 19-year-old made his NHL preseason debut Monday where he had two shots, two hits and one block over 13:24 of ice time in a 3-0 defeat to Seattle.

*photo credit: Nick Pettigrew/Moose Jaw Warriors