Volunteer orientation takes place ahead of 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

Last week as part of the USA’s National Volunteer Week, more than 200 people took part in a 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow Volunteer Orientation at the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw, MI.

The orientation outlined all of the possible positions volunteers can sign-up for at the tournament while an overview of the event was also provided. With more 800 people and groups registered to volunteer, steps to schedule shifts has now begun.

Volunteers, who are the backbone to the event, will be utilized in numerous areas including transportation, security, event support and hospitality, among many more.

“It’s a great opportunity for our community to be able to display ourselves for a giant stage and to be able to be a part of that and help is just amazing,” said Sarah Brooks, a native of Freeland. “This is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make an impact like this and I think we need to take advantage of it.”

Those in attendance were also part of a discussion on what it entails to be a good volunteer. While many of the volunteers that have signed up live in the Tri-Cities region, there are ample Canadians involved too with one group in attendance residents of Sarnia, ON.

From May 23 – June 2 in Saginaw, the 2024 Memorial Cup will pit the playoff champion from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with the host Saginaw Spirit, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine this year’s CHL champion. For more information on the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.