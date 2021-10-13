MENU
October 13, 2021

Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 2

QMJHL

 

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 4 to 10, 2021.

FORWARDS:

  • Tyler PEDDLE | Voltigeurs | Drummondville | 2GP-4G-1A, +0
  • Xavier PARENT | Phoenix | Sherbrooke | 2GP-3G-4A, +3
  • Charles BOUTIN | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 3GP-2G-5A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

  • Miguël TOURIGNY | Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand | 3GP-3G-3A, +3
  • David SPACEK | Phoenix | Sherbrooke | 2GP-1G-3A, +1

GOALTENDER:

  • Brady JAMES | Mooseheads | Halifax | 1-0-0-0, 0.00, 1.000%, 1 SO

 

Équipe de la semaine-Semaine 2

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021
Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021

