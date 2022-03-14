Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 18

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from March 7 to 13, 2022.

FORWARDS:

DEFENSEMEN:

Jérémy Langlois | Eagles | Cape Breton | 2GP-1G-3A, +0

Mathis Gauthier | Oceanic | Rimouski | 3GP-1G-3A, +5

GOALTENDER:

Nikolas Hurtubise | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 2-0-0-0, 0.933%, 2.00

