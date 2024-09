Vegas signs D-man Kmec to ELC

Prince George Cougars’ Viliam Kmec has signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The defenceman was an undrafted free agent invite to the Golden Knights’ Development Camp in July. Kmec helped the Vegas rookie to a 3-0-0 record at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, scoring a goal and two assists in three games.

Kmec is entering his fourth season with the Cougars after posting a career best nine goals and 34 points last season, while adding another nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 15 playoff games. The Cougars entered the 2024-25 campaign as the 7th ranked team in the CHL.

The native of Kosice, Slovakia, represented his home country at the 2024 World Junior Championship, recording four points (4 A) in five games