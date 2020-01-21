Vaughn CHL Team of the Week (Jan. 13-19)

The Canadian Hockey League today announced the 17th edition of the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the 2019-20 season based on individual performances from Jan. 13-19.

Leading the way is Kamloops Blazers captain Zane Franklin who wrapped up the week with 10 points counting two goals and eight assists over four games to extend his lead atop the WHL scoring race. Twice this week, Franklin matched a season-high of four points with impressive efforts versus the Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans, with the earlier contest seeing him finish with one goal and a trio of assists en route to a 6-3 road victory and second-star recognition. For his efforts, Franklin was honoured as the WHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week.

Also up front is New Jersey Devils prospect Mitchell Hoelscher of the Ottawa 67’s who registered five goals and three assists for eight points through three showings. Against the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday, Hoelscher shined with a season-high four-point night that counted two goals and two assists en route to a 5-0 win and third-star honours. For his efforts, Hoelscher was recognized as the OHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Carolina Hurricanes prospect Luke Henman of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada who collected four goals and three assists for seven points over a pair of appearances. Against the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Sunday, Henman had a career-best showing as he finished with five points counting three goals and two assists, helping him earn second-star honours in the 5-4 overtime victory. For his efforts, Henman was recognized as the Ultramar QMJHL Player of the Week.

The Blazers are also represented on the back end as defenceman Max Martin concluded the week with two goals and six assists for eight points through four appearances. Currently riding a seven-game point streak that has propelled him into first among WHL rearguards, that stretch includes Friday’s 12-3 victory versus the Americans in which Martin tallied twice and added an assist to mark his second multi-goal performance this season.

Partnering on the blue line is Ottawa 67’s rearguard Noel Hoefenmayer who after registering six assists through a trio of showings reached the 200-career points plateau and earned a spot on the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the fifth time this season. Against the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday, the OHL’s top scoring defenceman finished with three assists en route to a 5-0 victory. In all, it marked the eighth time this season in which Hoefenmayer has registered three or more points.

Between the pipes, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera of the Brandon Wheat Kings won both of his appearances while coming away with a 0.50 goals-against average and .981 save percentage. In all, Patera turned aside 51 of 52 shots, a stretch which included Wednesday’s 21-save performance against the Prince George Cougars en route to a 4-0 victory, second-star honours, and his fourth shutout this season. For his efforts, Patera was honoured as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week.