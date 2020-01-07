Vaughn CHL Team of the Week (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

The Canadian Hockey League today announced the 15th edition of the Vaughn CHL Team of the Week for the 2019-20 season based on individual performances from Dec. 30 – Jan. 5.

Headlining the forward ranks is Winnipeg ICE right-wing and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Connor McClennon who collected 11 points counting four goals and seven assists through four appearances. McClennon’s most impressive showing came in a season-high four-point night versus the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday in which he finished with one goal and three assists in the 6-1 road victory that saw him recognized as the game’s second star. For his efforts, McClennon was honoured as the WHL ‘On the Run’ Player of the Week.

Also up front is Minnesota Wild prospect Ivan Lodnia of the Niagara IceDogs who put up three goals and eight assists for 11 points in four contests. Against the North Bay Battalion on Thursday, Lodnia had a career-best showing as he registered two goals and four assists for six points including the primary helper on the game winner in the 9-8 overtime decision, helping him earn first-star recognition.

Rounding out the forward ranks is Lodnia’s IceDogs teammate in Nashville Predators first round pick Philip Tomasino who matched his efforts with three goals and eight assists for 11 points in four games. Like Lodnia, Tomasino dominated versus the Battalion as he wrapped up the Thursday contest with a five-point effort counting one goal and four assists en route to third-star honours.

On the back end, leading the pack is Blainville-Boisbriand Armada blue-liner Yann-Felix Lapointe who totaled six points counting two goals and four assists across a trio of appearances with his new club following a trade with the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Tuesday, Lapointe impressed with a season-high four-point performance as he finished with one goal and three assists in the 8-1 victory that earned him third-star honours.

Also on the blue line is Calgary Hitmen rearguard and Vancouver Canucks prospect Jett Woo who registered one goal and five assists for six points through five games. That stretch included a one-goal, one-assist showing versus the rival Edmonton Oil Kings on Monday in which Woo drew a helper on the eventual game-winning goal in the 5-3 victory.

Backstopping the group is Brandon Wheat Kings netminder and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jiri Patera who was nearly perfect across three showings in which he finished with a trio of victories alongside a 0.33 goals-against average and .989 save percentage. The stretch saw Patera record a pair of shutouts while turning aside a combined 94 of 95 shots, with his top performance coming in a 31-save shutout versus the Regina Pats on Sunday. For his efforts, Patera was recognized as the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week.