Valis signs entry-level deal with Maple Leafs

Prince George Cougars forward Borya Valis has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 57 games this year, Valis has notched a career high 29 goals and 73 points.

Undrafted into the WHL, Valis has played 236 games in the league with Regina and Prince George and has amassed 216 points (86 goals).

The Denver, CO., native went undrafted in the 2023 NHL Draft but has now secured a professional contract after an impressive overage campaign.