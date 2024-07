Utah signs first round pick Beaudoin

Barrie Colts forward Cole Beaudoin has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Utah Hockey Club.

Beaudoin’s second OHL season saw him explode for 28 goals and 62 points in 67 games to finish third in team scoring. The 18-year-old won 50.7 per cent of his faceoffs while his 12 power play goals were tied for the 12th most in the OHL.

The 10th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Beaudoin has amassed 82 points (36 goals) in 130 games with Barrie.

Internationally, the Ottawa, ON., native won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Utah selected Beaudoin 24th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.