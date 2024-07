Utah Hockey Club signs first ever draft pick Iginla

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Utah Hockey Club.

Iginla had a career year in 2023-24 as he had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games. In the postseason, he scored nine times in 11 games as the Rockets reached the second round of the WHL Playoffs.

The 17-year-old was the ninth overall selection in the 2021 WHL Draft by Seattle and won a WHL Championship with the club in 2022-23. Additionally, Iginla won gold with Canada at the 2024 U18 World Championships and a bronze medal at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Utah made Iginla the first pick in franchise history when they took him sixth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft last month.