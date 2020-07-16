USA Hockey will not stage 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced Wednesday it will not stage the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase that was set for July 24-31 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

The event, which was to include five Canadian Hockey League players, was slated to be part of the evaluation process in selecting the U.S. National Junior Team that will play in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2020 – Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

“We’re disappointed on many fronts, but thought it was in the best interest of everyone involved to not hold the event,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “Regardless, we’re excited about the level of talent in our country and look forward to putting a team together that can compete for the gold medal. We’ll continue to look at all options to get our players and staff together ahead of selecting our team.”

The United States enters the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship seeking its fifth medal in six years.