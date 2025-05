Uronen signs entry-level deal with Golden Knights

Kingston Frontenacs forward Tuomas Uronen has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

After he was acquired from Ottawa in the offseason, Uronen had a career year with the Fronts where he had 38 goals and 90 points in 63 games to finish tied 11th in OHL scoring. In 11 postseason games, the 20-year-old added 13 points (five goals).

The 57th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, the Finnish native has played 74 games in the OHL.

Uronen also helped Finland to a silver medal at the 2025 World Juniors where he scored twice – including in the final – in seven games.

Vegas selected Uronen 192nd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.