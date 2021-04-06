Update | COVID-19 cases and 2021 Playoffs

Montreal, QC — After another wave of COVID-19 testing, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announces that a total of four active cases have been diagnosed among the Quebec Remparts’ players, and 11 positive results have been recorded within the Gatineau Olympiques organization.

However, their three opponents and the officials involved in last week’s games tested negative to COVID-19. Nevertheless, the players and staff of the Drakkar, the Armada and the Océanic are also in isolation for 14 days.

Therefore, the 2021 President Cup playoffs will not begin until at least the end of the mandatory quarantine period. With player safety being the league’s top priority, the league will ensure that infected players have sufficiently recovered and are back to full health before even considering return to play scenarios.