Undrafted Weinstein signs with Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Spokane Chiefs defenceman Saige Weinstein to a three-year entry-level contract.

Weinstein, who went undrafted, attended Avs development camp, rookie camp and NHL camp to earn a contract with the club.

Last season, Weinstein had a career high four goals and 18 points. The 18th overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Weinstein has appeared in 122 games with Spokane.

The 18-year-old won a gold medal with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.