Undrafted Toure signs ELC with Senators

Sudbury Wolves defenceman Djibril Toure has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Toure, who was undrafted at the OHL and NHL level, is coming off of his maiden OHL season in 2022-23 where he had 16 points (five goals) in 57 games. The 6’7″ d-man led all Wolves skaters with 91 penalty minutes a year ago.

“Djibril’s growth over the last two years has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a rangy defender who skates well and who has shown consistent improvement in his game.”

The 20-year-old was Senators training camp on an amateur tryout before his signing.