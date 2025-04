Undrafted d-man Smith signs with Maple Leafs

Flint Firebirds defenceman Blake Smith has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The overage blueliner had his best season in 2024-25 as he a career high 10 goals and 32 points across 64 games while he posted a +15 rating.

A seventh round pick by Oshawa in the 2021 OHL Draft, Smith played 76 games with the Gens before he was traded to the Firebirds. In all, Smith suited up in 244 OHL games and scored 13 goals and 41 points.

Undrafted into the NHL, Smith has signed with Toronto as a free agent.