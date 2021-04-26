Ultramar QMJHL Player of the Week | Mikhail Abramov (April 26, 2021)

The first Ultramar Player of the Week for the 2021 President Cup playoffs is Victoriaville Tigres center Mikhail Abramov. In a pair of games, the 20-year-old from Moscow, Russia scored once and added six assists to help lead the Tigres to a 2-0 series lead over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

On Friday night, Abramov recorded a pair of helpers, including an assist on the game winning goal with nine minutes remaining in the third period, as the Tigres came from behind to down the Huskies by a score of 3-2. The third year forward, who also enjoyed a +2 rating on the evening, was named the game’s first star.

On Sunday afternoon, the Tigres captain had a game to remember, scoring the game-winner midway through the third period and adding four assists to earn first star accolades once again in Victoriaville’s 6-3 triumph over Rouyn-Noranda. It was the first five-point performance of Abramov’s QMJHL career.

A veteran of 150 regular season games in the “Q”, Abramov registered 30 points in 25 outings during the most recent season. He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 22 | Apr. 12 – Apr. 18 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

2021 President Cup Playoffs:

Week 23 | Apr. 19 – Apr. 25 : Mikhail Abramov (Tigres | Victoriaville)