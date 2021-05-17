Ultramar QMJHL Player of the Week | Alex Beaucage (May 17, 2021)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Victoriaville Tigres winger Alex Beaucage. In four games, the 19-year-old from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec scored three times and added six assists as the Tigres punched their ticket to the President Cup Semi-Finals.

On Monday afternoon in the protected environment of the Videotron Centre, Beaucage, who was held off the scoresheet, nonetheless recorded a +1 rating in the Tigres’ 3-2 overtime triumph over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. The win tied the best-of-five Quarter-Final series at one game apiece.

On Tuesday night, the Tigres took a 2-1 series lead over the Armada with a 6-4 victory and Beaucage played a pivotal role. Trailing 2-0 in the first period, his first goal of the postseason would be followed by a pair of assists. Named the third star of the game, the fourth-year veteran also led his club with five hits in the contest.

Beaucage would continue his scoring feats on Thursday night. While he would be named the game’s second star thanks to a goal and an assist, the Armada would get the last laugh, forcing a winner-take-all game five with a 3-2 win.

On Saturday afternoon, Beaucage would set the tone early, opening the scoring just over seven minutes into the first period. By the time the game was over, the Colorado Avalanche 2019 draftee had added three assists and the Tigres had earned a convincing 9-3 victory. The next battle for the Bois-Francs squad begins Tuesday when it opens its third-round encounter with the Charlottetown Islanders.

Acquired from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies during the holiday trade period, Beaucage, a 2019 Memorial Cup Champion, has posted eleven points in five postseason games this year. This after a regular season that witnessed him eclipse the 100-goal and 200-point marks in his QMJHL career.

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 22 | Apr. 12 – Apr. 18 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

2021 President Cup Playoffs:

Week 23 | Apr. 19 – Apr. 25 : Mikhail Abramov (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 24 | Apr. 26 – May 2 : Thomas Sigouin (Remparts | Quebec)

Week 25 | May 3 – May 10 : Nathan Legare (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 26 | May 11 – May 16 : Alex Beaucage (Tigres | Victoriaville)