Two-time World Juniors champion Terrance signs with Ducks

Erie Otters forward Carey Terrance has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Terrance – who hasn’t played since Feb. 14 – had 39 points (20 goals) in 45 games. The 10th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft, Terrance has played 230 games with the Otters and has recorded 89 goals and 162 points.

The 19-year-old is a two-time World Juniors gold medalist (2024, 2025) and was also victorious at the 2024 U18 World Championships.

Anaheim selected Terrance 59th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.