Two-game ticket packages now available for 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

Two hockey games are better than one.

Announced today, newly released two-game ticket packages are now available for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.

Available for $117 to $175 plus applicable taxes and fees, fans can take in the exciting action featuring the host Saint John Sea Dogs as well as the league champion from each of the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

Additionally, limited full game packages remain on sale, offering the best value to catch all the action and offering priority access to signature events of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia including the Bash on the Bay.

Full 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia ticket packages counting all eight games plus an if necessary tie-breaker game are available in two tiers priced at $390 and $460 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans can also watch alongside Sea Dogs alumni at ice level with the purchase of an Ice Bar ticket, with individual game pricing starting at $100 plus applicable taxes and fees.

2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Schedule

Mon., June 20 – Game 1: Saint John vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Tues., June 21 – Game 2: QMJHL vs. WHL at 7 p.m. AT

Wed., June 22 – Game 3: Saint John vs. WHL at 7 p.m. AT

Thurs., June 23 – Game 4: QMJHL vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Fri., June 24 – Game 5: WHL vs. OHL at 7 p.m. AT

Sat., June 25 – Game 6: Saint John vs. QMJHL at 5 p.m. AT

Sun., June 26 – Tie-Breaker, if necessary, at 5 p.m. AT

Mon., June 27 – Semi-Final at 7 p.m. AT

Wed., June 29 – Championship Final at 7 p.m. AT

With the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia less than one month away, fans are encouraged act quickly to purchase their tickets online, by telephone at 506-657-1234, and at the Harbour Station box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

For more information on the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, visit chlmemorialcup.ca.