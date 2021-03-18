Two Drakkar players test positive for COVID-19

Montreal, QC – Following the first wave of COVID-19 testing for the upcoming protected environment event, two players from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have received a positive result. Therefore, the team won’t be joining the Saguenéens and the Phœnix in the protected environment event which begins tomorrow in Sherbrooke, QC.

In accordance with the league’s COVID-19 protocol:

The mandatory isolation period for players and staff is 14 days;

The QMJHL and the Drakkar organization remain in constant contact with the regional Public Health Officials.

The schedule changes will be announced later today.