March 18, 2021

Two Drakkar players test positive for COVID-19

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

Montreal, QC – Following the first wave of COVID-19 testing for the upcoming protected environment event, two players from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have received a positive result. Therefore, the team won’t be joining the Saguenéens and the Phœnix in the protected environment event which begins tomorrow in Sherbrooke, QC.

In accordance with the league’s COVID-19 protocol:

  • The mandatory isolation period for players and staff is 14 days;
  • The QMJHL and the Drakkar organization remain in constant contact with the regional Public Health Officials.

The schedule changes will be announced later today.

